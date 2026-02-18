3 Rock Concept Albums From the 1970s That Changed What an Album Could Be

Concept albums are huge undertakings. It’s one thing to create an album worth listening to all the way through, but to create a full package that flows effortlessly from one idea to the next is something that can earn legendary status. There have been many rock concept albums over the decades, but the three below are particularly special. These 1970s releases completely changed the idea of what a rock album could be.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd is known to the general public as a band that created rock concept albums. Their music always had a higher aim than just earning a few hit singles. Though not every listener will know the backstories behind their projects, the idea that their albums are more than collections of songs is well known.

The Dark Side Of The Moon is one of Pink Floyd’s most beloved records. The strength of each song individually is enhanced by how they work together. The band explored the plight of modern life on this record, including greed, time, and mental illness. Even if you couldn’t pick out those themes for yourself, it’s clear while listening to this record that its scope is rather large.

[RELATED: Brit Floyd Is Now Bringing Their Legendary Pink Floyd Tribute Act to 89 North American Dates in 2026]

‘Quadrophenia’ by The Who

Another uber famous concept record is The Who’s Quadrophenia. The Who are also known for being fluent concept record makers. They have several stellar projects to choose from, but Quadrophenia remains the most interesting.

This album follows a disgruntled English teenager as he struggles to find his sense of self. The album is steeped in ’60s mod culture—as is the band itself. The storyline they lay out on this album is stickier and more dramatic than most movies or books. The Who proved that an album could tell an epic story without sacrificing musicality.

‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ by David Bowie

The entirety of David Bowie’s career was built around a strong concept. He built personas for himself, completely reshaping what a rocker could be. While Bowie focused on the whole package, his success comes down to his music, which was often built around concept records.

The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars is the concept record many fans think of when it comes to Bowie. This project created the iconic image of Ziggy Stardust, an alien sent down to Earth. Not only did this album change rock’s identity, but it also fashioned Bowie as a once-in-a-lifetime artist.

Photo of Pink Floyd Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images