Brit Floyd Is Now Bringing Their Legendary Pink Floyd Tribute Act to 89 North American Dates in 2026

It’s a rare feat that a tribute band becomes a celebrated act in their own right. But that’s just what Brit Floyd has done. With The Moon, the Wall, and Beyond Tour, Brit Floyd is bringing their acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute to 89 North American dates this fall.

The tour, which was previously announced to span from February 9 through March 29, has just been expanded to stretch through August 2026. The run includes back-to-back nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, as well as stops in most major North American markets.

The band promises to deliver material spanning throughout Pink Floyd’s career, including selections from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and, well, beyond. Pink Floyd fans swear this show may as well be the real thing, and it’s not to be missed by lovers of the iconic British rock band.

See the full Brit Floyd 2026 tour routing below.

How to Get Tickets to Brit Floyd’s The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond Tour

Tickets to the previously announced stretch of Brit Floyd’s 2026 tour are already available via Ticketmaster. The new dates go onsale Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.

You can also find tickets to Brit Floyd’s The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond Tour on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

02/09 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

02/10 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place

02/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

02/13 – Pickering, ON @ Casino

02/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

02/17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

02/18 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

02/20 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

02/22 – Akron, OH @ Civic Theatre

02/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

02/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

02/27 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

02/28 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

03/01 – Providence, RI @ The VETS

03/03 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

03/04 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

03/06 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/08 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

03/10 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

03/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House

03/13 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

03/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/18 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

03/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

03/22 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

03/25 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

03/26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

03/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheatre

04/28 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center

04/29 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

05/01 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

05/02 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

05/03 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

05/05 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

05/06 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05/08 – North Charleston, SC @ Performing Arts Center

05/09 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live

05/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Fisher Hall

05/15 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

05/21 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/26 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

05/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

05/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Allianz Field

05/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

06/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Civic Center

06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

06/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

06/07 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

06/09 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

06/10 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

06/12 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

06/13 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

06/14 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/14 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

07/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

07/18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

07/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre

07/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/24 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

07/27 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

07/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

07/30 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

07/31 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

08/04 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

08/05 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

08/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

