Brit Floyd Is Now Bringing Their Legendary Pink Floyd Tribute Act to 89 North American Dates in 2026

It’s a rare feat that a tribute band becomes a celebrated act in their own right. But that’s just what Brit Floyd has done. With The Moon, the Wall, and Beyond Tour, Brit Floyd is bringing their acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute to 89 North American dates this fall.
The tour, which was previously announced to span from February 9 through March 29, has just been expanded to stretch through August 2026. The run includes back-to-back nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, as well as stops in most major North American markets.
The band promises to deliver material spanning throughout Pink Floyd’s career, including selections from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and, well, beyond. Pink Floyd fans swear this show may as well be the real thing, and it’s not to be missed by lovers of the iconic British rock band.
See the full Brit Floyd 2026 tour routing below.
How to Get Tickets to Brit Floyd’s The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond Tour
Tickets to the previously announced stretch of Brit Floyd’s 2026 tour are already available via Ticketmaster. The new dates go onsale Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.
You can also find tickets to Brit Floyd’s The Moon, The Wall, and Beyond Tour on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Brit Floyd 2026 Tour Dates
02/09 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
02/10 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place
02/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
02/13 – Pickering, ON @ Casino
02/15 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
02/17 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
02/18 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
02/20 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino
02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
02/22 – Akron, OH @ Civic Theatre
02/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
02/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
02/27 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
02/28 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
03/01 – Providence, RI @ The VETS
03/03 – Burlington, VT @ The Flynn
03/04 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
03/06 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/07 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/08 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
03/10 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
03/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House
03/13 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
03/14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/18 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
03/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
03/22 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
03/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
03/25 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
03/26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
03/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Amphitheatre
04/28 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center
04/29 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
05/01 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
05/02 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
05/03 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
05/05 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
05/06 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
05/08 – North Charleston, SC @ Performing Arts Center
05/09 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live
05/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
05/12 – Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Fisher Hall
05/15 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
05/21 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/26 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
05/27 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
05/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Allianz Field
05/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
06/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Civic Center
06/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
06/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
06/07 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
06/09 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
06/10 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
06/12 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
06/13 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
06/14 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/14 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
07/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
07/17 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
07/18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
07/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre
07/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
07/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/24 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
07/27 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium
07/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater
07/30 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
07/31 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center
08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
08/04 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
08/05 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
08/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
