3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Will Get Your Friends Singing

When it comes to rock music, the 1960s helped to set the template for what would come decades later. While the art form was around in earlier time periods, everything really started to take shape during the revolutionary 1960s. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that not only set a precedent, but that created a vibe that people still love to dive into now. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s that will get your friends singing.

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane from ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ (1967)

Play video

Songwriters, pay attention. If you ever need a little inspiration, look back to the works of art that came before you. Sometimes the best songs are just reinventions of classic literature. Take, for example, “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. Because the lyrics are so familiar, the song feels as if we’ve heard it before. We’re already acquainted with the subjects. Already, thus, we want to sing along. Then, when Grace Slick’s echoing voice goes in about Alice and the rabbit—we’re hooked.

Videos by American Songwriter

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra from ‘Boots’ (1966)

Play video

Revenge music is the best. And Nancy Sinatra captured that perfectly on this petty-but-incredible rock song from 1966. Who doesn’t love a good pair of boots? And then, when you can use them to walk all over those who’ve done you wrong, in many ways, there’s nothing better. Nancy (daughter of Frank) put all that emotion into this offering. And ever since it came out, it’s been a fan favorite. We all love to sing along with her, belting out all the things we’ll do to those who broke our hearts.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’ (1965)

Play video

There are dozens of songs from The Beatles that we all know and love. But the track that likely rises above even the most familiar from the Liverpool-born band is “Yesterday”. The song that came to Paul McCartney in a dream is one that millions know like the back of their hands. And knowing this song means you’ve sung along with it. McCartney’s lyrics are sublime—dreamy, yes. But also familiar and relatable. We were all different a day ago. And we can all sing about that in unison thanks to this tune.

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images