3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Are So Catchy, They’re Practically Addictive

Music from the 1980s knew how to get your attention. Whether it was the wacky sounds, prominent synths, or colorful music videos—artists from the era knew just how to grab your eyes and ears and never let go. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three tunes from back in the day that stick in music fans’ brains like magnets. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1980s so catchy they’re practically addictive.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard from ‘Hysteria’ (1987)

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When you combine catchy music with literal sticky subject matter, you’re likely going to get a hit song. And that’s just what Def Leppard achieved in 1987 with their confection of a rock tune, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”. Since its release, the tune has been played in every type of setting imaginable. Why? Because people of all kinds adore the song to this day. They find it more than memorable. They find it impossible to resist.

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“I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ (1981)

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Joan Jett planted her flag in the genre of rock music when she released this signature song in 1981. Indeed, never has an artist been so clear on their feelings about the music before or since. If there is one thing in life you learn before you die, it’s that Joan Jett loves rock music. There are no two ways about it. But her convictions inspire us to feel the same way. Her interest and her love of the genre makes us feel it, too. Jett’s addiction quickly becomes ours when we bask in her rock power.

“Love Shack” by The B-52’s from ‘Cosmic Thing’ (1989)

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There is no band like The B-52s. So, if you are a fan of the group, you likely feel their addictive powers. Some people can’t have just one adult beverage at the bar. Well, that’s how we feel about this Georgia-born group. Once we put one of their songs on, we have to listen to more, more, and more. But we guess that you might feel the same way. “Love Shack” is not one of those songs that leaves your psyche easily. It sticks around, begging you for attention.

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