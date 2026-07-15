4 Fleetwood Mac Songs That Everyone Needs To Know (But They Weren’t All Big Hits)

Fleetwood Mac will go down in history as one of the most influential rock groups of all time. From 1967 to 2003, Fleetwood Mac went through different lineups and band members. Still, for more than 35 years, Fleetwood Mac churned out some of the best rock songs of all time.

While their singles are too many to mention, these are four Fleetwood Mac songs that every music fan should know, even though they weren’t all big hits.

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“Black Magic Woman”

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“Black Magic Woman” is Fleetwood Mac’s second single and their first song to hit the Top 40. Not on one of their many albums, “Black Magic Woman” was written by band member Peter Green.

The song says, “Got a black magic woman / I got a black magic woman / Yes, I got a black magic woman/ Got me so blind I can’t see / But she’s a black magic woman / And she’s tryin’ to make a devil out of me.”

“Rhiannon”

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Written by Stevie Nicks while she was part of Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon” is on their eponymous tenth studio album. Released as a single in 1976, it peaked inside the Top 10.

“Rhiannon” says, “She is like a cat in the dark / And then she is the darkness / She rules her life like a fine skylark / And when the sky is starless / All your life you’ve never seen a woman taken by the wind / Would you stay if she promised you heaven? / Will you ever win?“

Waylon Jennings covered this song on his 1985 Turn The Page record.

“Little Lies”

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One of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, “Tell Me Lies” came out in 1987 on their Tango In The Night project. Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie wrote “Little Lies” with Eddy Quintela.

“Little Lies” says, “Although I’m not making plans / I hope that you understand there’s a reason why / Close your, close your, close your eyes / No more broken hearts / We’re better off apart let’s give it a try / Tell me, tell me, tell me lies / Tell me lies.”

“Go Your Own Way”

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A multi-platinum hit for Fleetwood Mac, “Go Your Own Way” comes from their Rumours record. Released in 1976, “Go Your Own Way” was written by the band’s Lindsey Buckingham.

“Go Your Own Way” says, “If I could / Baby I’d give you my world / How can I / When you won’t take it from me? / You can go your own way / Go your own way / You can call it another lonely day / You can go your own way / Go your own way.”

Fleetwood Mac earned a Grammy nomination for this song, with Rumours giving them a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

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