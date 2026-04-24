3 Singles From 1965 With Harmonies That Are Still Absolutely Stunning

In the 1960s, rock and Motown music had a lot of successful solo artists, like Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and others. But there were also numerous groups that became popular in the 1960s as well. These are three hit singles from 1965, all by groups that show off their stunning harmonies in the songs.

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“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by The Four Tops

On The Four Tops’ sophomore album, appropriately called Four Tops Second Album, is “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)“. Written by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland, “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” is the quartet’s first No.1. single, likely in part due to their tight vocal harmonies.

In the chorus, the men sing, “Can’t help myself / No, I can’t help myself / ‘Cause, sugar pie, honey bunch (Sugar pie, honey bunch) / I’m weaker than a man should be / I can’t help myself / I’m a fool in love, you see.”

“Stop! In The Name Of Love” by The Supremes

Although The Supremes began as a quartet, by 1965, the group was down to three members. Still, their flawless harmonies sounded just as good, maybe better, on “Stop! In The Name Of Love”.

Written by the same three men who wrote “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)”, “Stop! In The Name Of Love” begins with a wall of sound, with all three members singing “Stop! In the name of love / Before you break my heart“.

The song, on their More Hits By The Supremes album, became their fourth consecutive No. 1 hit.

“Help Me, Rhonda” by The Beach Boys

By 1965, The Beach Boys were used to having hit after hit at radio. So it’s no surprise that “Help Me, Rhonda”, from their album The Beach Boys Today!, went all the way to the top of the charts.

What makes “Help Me, Rhonda” stand out, aside from the simple chorus that repeats, “Help me Rhonda / Help, help me Rhonda,” is who sang lead. Band member Al Jardine takes the lead on the song, a rarity for the group.

“I did have a hard time with [the song],” Jardine admits. “I don’t really know. Some kind of meter thing in there. I never really tackled a lead much before. I was always interested in the backgrounds. Carl [Wilson] and I were always on the harmonies, but to take a lead was a big leap forward. And this was not an easy lead, to be honest with you. It was pretty different. I was happy that Brian asked me to sing the lead. Brian [Wilson] had this idea of how he wanted it, and I had an idea of how I heard it, and that’s basically what you get.”

In 1970, Roy Orbison recorded a version of the song for his The Big O record.

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