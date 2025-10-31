Country Icon Recognized for Longtime Support of Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital: “I Have Never Been So Humbled”

For over three decades, Kix Brooks traveled the country as part of the country duo Brooks & Dunn. During that time, the duo scored over a dozen No. 1 hits and even won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. They also collaborated with stars like Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, and more. But recently, Brooks received a special honor not for his music career but for his generosity when it came to supporting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

While garnering more than a few awards throughout his career in the music industry, nothing compared to the children’s hospital honoring him. Always willing to use his stardom to help those struggling or in need, the hospital awarded a star on the Walk of Champions to Brooks. The Walk of Champions is a special place where the hospital celebrates those who continuously support and encourage the children.

Kix Brooks Humbled Over Special Recognition

When getting a chance to speak at the special ceremony, Brooks, a father himself, cared little about his own accolades as he highlighted the families who find themselves calling the hospital home. “I can in all honesty say I have never been so humbled with anything as this… we do our best to try and support the work that’s going on here. God bless all of you (parents).”

Trying to put himself in their shoes, Brooks added, “I have two healthy grown kids now that I’m really proud of, and I know as a parent there’s really nothing tougher than having to face whatever when your kids aren’t well and are struggling.”

Although Brooks didn’t want to praise his individual efforts, the President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, Margaret Rush, was more than willing. “Kix brought the music industry and helped us, not just at Monroe Carell but actually at Vanderbilt, marry music and healing. And that has touched lives not just in this building, but across our campus. He has been a true leader, in our community as we know, a friend and partner for us, and we are so grateful.”

With his star being placed on the wall, Brooks joined a select group of supporters who included fellow country stars like Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts. Now forever part of the Walk of Champions, Brooks continues to stand not just as a country legend, but as a champion for children and families in their toughest moments.

