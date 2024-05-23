3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is the true Queen of Country (unless you’re a diehard Dolly Parton fan, of course). But unfortunately, it doesn’t matter how good you are at what you do. Sometimes, you just won’t be a person’s cup of tea. If you’re not a fan of Reba, we might just change your mind with a few of her best songs. Let’s take a quick look at a few songs for people who say they don’t like Reba McEntire!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “You Lie”

Tracks like “Fancy” and “Whoever’s In New England” are typical Reba fare. “You Lie” is another one of her biggest hits that sounds notably different from her other major songs. It may have had something to do with Reba switching co-producers from Jimmy Bowen to Tony Brown for the 1990 record “You Lie” is on. It still has Reba’s unique magic, but with perfected vocals and even better production than her 1980s work.

2. “One Promise Too Late”

This is one of Reba’s more traditional songs, but this track (along with its album What Am I Gonna Do About You) is one of her absolute best. The story behind the track is quite different from similar country songs of the time. It explores the passionate relationship a married woman has with a man and the internal battle she experiences to stay loyal.

3. “Is There Life Out There?”

Part of what makes Reba so loveable is her use of storytelling in her music videos, especially the MVs from the 1980s and 1990s. “Is There Life Out There?” had a fantastic timely music video, and the song itself is excellent. In 1992, Reba was already established as the it-girl of country. Instead of coasting, she continued to make great music throughout the year, and this little track is a great example.

Photo by Theo Wargo

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.