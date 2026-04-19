3 Songs That Famous Pop Artists Would Probably Rewrite if They Could

We all have moments we wish we could redo, and the same goes for our favorite artists. The only problem for them is that many of the “moments” they want to fix are on the internet in song form. Here are three songs that singers would probably rewrite if they could.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry

“I Kissed A Girl” might have been Katy Perry‘s breakout hit, but the star has even admitted in the past that there are things she would change about the song now that she’s lived more life.

Perry told Glamour, “So that was in 2008 when [I Kissed A Girl] came out, and I think we really changed, conversationally. In the past 10 years, we’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it.”

She continued, “Lyrically, it has a couple of like, stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. You know, what’s true for you can evolve.”

“Misery Business” by Paramore

When you’re a teenager in love, you say all sorts of things you probably wouldn’t say as a grown adult. For Hayley Williams of Paramore, this is very true when it comes to the song “Misery Business”, which the band released back in 2007. After receiving backlash for the lyric “Once a wh*re, you’re nothing more / I’m sorry that’ll never change”, the group chose to stop performing it live in 2018.

However, in October of 2022, they chose to bring it back and let the crowd sing the song’s more controversial lyrics for them.

“Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for a little while, and I guess technically we did,” Hayley Williams said onstage, as Rolling Stone reports. “But what we did not know was that, just about five minutes after I got canceled for saying the word ‘wh*re’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was OK.”

“When I’m Sixty-Four” by Paul McCartney

Released as one of the tracks off Sgt. Pepper, Paul McCartney unknowingly wrote this one for The Beatles when he was about 14 years old. It’s a sweet song about growing old with the one you love, which has probably come full circle now that McCartney is quite a bit older than 64.

Paul McCartney told the Los Angeles Times that, looking back, he would probably change the age in the song to be a little older.

“I probably should have called it ‘When I’m 65,’ which is the retirement age in England,” McCartney explained. “And the rhyme would have been easy, ‘something, something alive when I’m 65.’ But it felt too predictable. It sounded better to say 64.”

He continued, “If I were to write it now, I’d probably call it ‘When I’m 94.’”

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