Ariana Grande Plots Week-Long ‘Yours Truly’ Anniversary Celebration

Ten years ago, Ariana Grande shared her debut album, Yours Truly. The retro-influenced album helped distance Grande from her Nickelodeon roots and start her on her path to pop stardom. To help ring in the anniversary, Grande has plotted a number of events.

In keeping with the album’s retro theme, Grande laid out her plans on a vintage TV Guide-esque graphic. The celebration, which will feature a deluxe edition of the album as well as special live performances, will kick off on August 25 and wrap up on August 30.

On the first day, fans will be gifted a digital deluxe edition of the record. Not much is known about the deluxe edition, including whether or not it will include previously unreleased songs. On the same day, Grande will release newly recorded live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

The next day, August 26, Grande will hold a Q&A about the record and share a special merch capsule for the anniversary. Elsewhere are live performances of “Baby I, “Tattooed Heart,” “Right There,” and “The Way.” These will be Grande’s first live performances in quite some time, as she has been preoccupied with filming the feature film version of Wicked.

Grande has also promised a vinyl pre-order for, presumably, the deluxe edition of the album and behind-the-scenes footage of the music video for “The Way.”

Grande released Yours Truly on August 30, 2013. As she says in the teaser video below, she worked on the album for three years on the tail-end of her stint with Nickelodeon. The vocalist collaborated with a number of top artists at the time, including MIKA, Big Sean, Nathan Sykes, and Mac Miller.

The album comes particularly full circle for Grande as she is set to play Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Track No. 11 on the album, “Popular Song,” is a play on Glinda’s titular song in the stage musical, “Popular.”

Grande has since shared six more albums, with her latest being released in 2021. There is no news if the singer will share new music soon, but fans have the deluxe edition of Yours Truly to hold them over until that day comes.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)