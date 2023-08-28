Ed Sheeran Breaks Lumen Field Attendance Record Previously Held by Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran has beaten Taylor Swift‘s record for highest attendance for a concert at Seattle’s Lumen Field, according to The Seattle Times. Lumen Field revealed that the official number of attendees at Sheeran’s recent show was 77,286, while Sheeran’s team previously announced that 81,000 people attended the show.

Right before playing “The A Team,” Sheeran informed his audience of the record-breaking news. “There’s never been more people here,” Sheeran told his audience. “The reason I’m saying this to you is because I can still close my eyes and remember no one caring about this song, and now 81,000 people are going to sing along.”

Taylor Swift previously held the Lumen Field attendance record after her Eras Tour concert pulled in 72,171 audience members. Before Swift, U2 held the record with just over 70,000 attendees.

During the Lumen Field show, which occurred on August 26, Sheeran played several of his classics including “The A Team” and “Castle on the Hill.” Sheeran also played “Overpass Graffiti,” which is featured on Subtract, his most recent album.

Prior to singing “Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran joked about his audience singing along to one of his most well-known songs. “If you don’t know the lyrics to this next song, you’re at the wrong concert,” Sheeran said. “These are the songs your grandma knows.” Sheeran also brought out Macklemore towards the end of the show, and the two artists performed renditions of “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop.”

Sheeran recently released a statement announcing his seventh studio album, Autumn, expected to be released on September 29. “Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes,” Sheeran revealed in a statement. “After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head, or imploded.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time,” Sheeran added. “There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

