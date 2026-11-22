Poet and author Shel Silverstein is remembered today for incredible books like The Giving Tree, Where The Sidewalk Ends, and A Light In The Attic. But while so many remember his literary works, some forget his song contributions.

But that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day written by the author. Indeed, these are three songs you forgot Shel Silverstein wrote for other artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

“One’s On The Way” by Loretta Lynn from ‘One’s On The Way’ (1972)

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Country star Loretta Lynn knew how to get a point across. Whether she was singing about being a coal miner’s daughter, about the value of birth control, or the difficulty of being a mother, Lynn’s voice and style were (and remain) important. And on “One’s On The Way”, Lynn sang lyrics penned by Shel Silverstein. Of course, he brought his signature wry humor to the work, naming off one impossible task after another and punctuating it with the fact that yet another kid is on the way. Human-plus-real life struggle. That’s chef’s kiss.

“A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash from ‘At San Quentin’ (1969)

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Speaking of humorous tunes with a real-life edge, “A Boy Named Sue” offers all of that in droves. Written by Shel Silverstein, the song was performed by outlaw country star Johnny Cash. And it was first released on the live album recorded in a prison, At San Quentin. You can only imagine the hootin’ and hollerin’ coming from the inmates as Cash sang about this rough-and-tumble character with a girl’s name. But that’s just the stuff that Silverstein could bring to music.

“For The Kids” by Waylon Jennings from ‘Just To Satisfy You’ (1969)

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Outlaw country artist Waylon Jennings was another who benefited from Shel Silverstein’s writing prowess. Released in 1969 on Jennings’ LP, Just To Satisfy You, the song “For The Kids” describes all the hard work parents do for their young children. It’s not easy to raise a son or daughter, but human beings do it anyway. Why? For the kids, of course. Silverstein understood that, and he put that sentiment into this sweet, loving country tune.

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