3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1980s We’ll Love Forever

There’s something special about a sub-genre. For instance, when it comes to southern rock music, the style is not only thicker and buzzier than traditional rock music, but southern rock can also be funnier, too. There is often a wry, winking smile behind southern rock tracks. Like the performers and the audience are in on some common idea or joke.

Below, we wanted to explore the sub-genre to see how the sound manifested in the 1980s. In a decade when music itself was reforming and changing, what was Southern rock up to? How were southern rock artists blending their sounds with their sense of humor? What classic tracks were coming out during that era? These are three southern rock songs from the 1980s we’ll always love.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top from ‘Eliminator’ (1983)

Who doesn’t like ZZ Top? Not only are they excellent musicians who bring a funky style to their Texas-born blues-rock, but the trio also made sure to have fun while doing so. They wrote songs about being well dressed (see: above), legs, and various other titillating topics. You have to smile when thinking about the sunglassed, bearded band.

“I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty from ‘Full Moon Fever’ (1989)

It’s always amazing when an artist is able to capture an idea, a feeling, a vibe so perfectly in a single song. That’s just what Tom Petty did here with his 1989 tune, “I Won’t Back Down”. So often, there are moments in our lives when we are faced with a choice: stand tall or retreat. And the Florida-born Petty created the soundtrack for that specific moment in time. What a genius!

“I’m No Angel” by The Gregg Allman Band from ‘I’m No Angel’ (1987)

Gregg Allman is one of the reasons that southern rock music is on the map. His affection for rock and his specific swampy, thick style helped to bring the southern rock sounds to audiences all over the world. And that continued into the 80s with songs like “I’m No Angel”, which display his raspy, howling voice and his penchant for finding love and affection. Check it out now and bow to southern rock royalty!

