3 Surprisingly Romantic Songs by Bob Dylan That Still Give Listeners Butterflies Today

Much of Bob Dylan’s music touches on existential subjects, cultural and political takes, literary inspirations, and storytelling that tends to be much broader than simple love songs. He did, though, put out quite a few love songs throughout his career. And some of those tunes are surprisingly romantic. Let’s look at just a few butterfly-inducing examples.

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“You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” from ‘Blood On The Tracks’ (1975)

“Dragon clouds so high above / I’ve only known careless love / It’s always hit me from below / This time around it’s more correct / Right on target so direct / You’re gonna make me lonesome when you go.”

Quite a few of Bob Dylan’s songs managed to be bittersweet, equal parts a love song and a send-off track in tandem. That’s the case for “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go”, a love song about love and loss that remains one of his most romantic tracks from his Blood On The Tracks era. He said himself that the song was inspired by poetry and literature and not based on reality, but who knows?

“She Belongs To Me” from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’ (1965)

“You will start out standing / Proud to steal her anything she sees / But you will wind up peeking through her keyhole / Down upon your knees.“

Bob Dylan and Joan Baez’s relationship had a bit of a sour ending, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t have a lot of respect and adoration for his contemporary and partner. He likely still does. Back in 1965, Dylan wrote “She Belongs To Me” as an ode to his very independent lover, celebrating the fact that they want each other rather than need each other. This track is also surprisingly sensual at parts for a Bob Dylan song, evidenced in the above-mentioned lyric.

“If Not For You” from ‘New Morning’ (1971)

“If not for you, winter would have no spring / I couldn’t hear the robins sing / I just wouldn’t have a clue.”

George Harrison famously covered this song beautifully, but I honestly prefer the OG version that Bob Dylan released in 1971. A love song dedicated to Dylan’s first wife, Sara, “If Not For You” is an ode to domestic bliss, simple pleasures, and being deeply and comfortably in love. It’s got that country rock edge to it that remains timely today, and it’s also a great lesson in simplicity in songwriting.

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