3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1965 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

In the mood for some incredible, timeless, and well-aged rock songs from 1965? It was a good year for the genre, and the following three songs still sound so good after all these years. And they might just bring back some good memories if you were around when they first made it to the radio.

“Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan from ‘Highway 61 Revisited’

Play video

To many, this was the folk rock song that changed everything. Bob Dylan’s legendary songwriting prowess can be heard in its purest form on “Like A Rolling Stone”. And there’s a reason why it’s considered a revolutionary track from the 60s. This song managed to combine youthful cynicism with very direct lyricism. It was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains one of Dylan’s greatest career works.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ticket To Ride” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’

Play video

A few Beatles tunes could have made it to this list. But there’s something about “Ticket To Ride” that’s just so nostalgic. This folk rock power pop delight was just a drop in the bucket for the band. They were already on their sixth No. 1 hit in the US before “Ticket To Ride” hit the airwaves. Naturally, this song was a No. 1 hit as well, topping charts in the US, UK, Canada, and a number of European countries.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas from ‘If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears’

Play video

Even if you’ve never set foot in California or weren’t alive in 1965, you’ve heard (and probably loved) this classic sunshine pop song with a touch of folk rock. The Mamas & The Papas enjoyed several hits during their heyday. But this timeless rock classic from 1965 is easily their most memorable release. I dare you not to sing along when that chorus kicks in. It’s basically impossible.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 23 on the UK Singles chart. Today, it’s considered one of the most definitive songs of the counterculture era of the 60s, as well as the “California sound.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images