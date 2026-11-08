3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1966 That Bring Back Memories of the Old Days

The year 1966 was a good one for some of the most timeless rock songs of a generation. Music released the year before the Summer of Love still makes it to classic rock radio and even younger listeners’ playlists today, more than half a century later. And if you were around to hear the following three songs for the first time when they hit the airwaves, listening to them now might just bring back memories.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas from ‘If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears’

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The Mamas & The Papas are known for their sunshine pop works. But this track from 1966 has more of a folk rock flavor that’s just as good. “Monday, Monday” was written by John Phillips and is a standout single from the group’s record If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears, featuring the iconic Wrecking Crew. Surprisingly, this track was the group’s only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It definitely deserved it.

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“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan from ‘Sunshine Superman’

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Donovan’s psychedelic folk rock tune “Sunshine Superman” was quite the hit back in 1966. I dare you to hold yourself back from singing along. It’s almost impossible. And if you heard this song when it dropped in July 1966, you likely also remember it being the song of the summer.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and a No. 2 hit in the UK. The track also did similarly well in Canada and a number of European countries.

“Paperback Writer” by The Beatles

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We couldn’t skip The Beatles on our list of timeless rock songs from 1966. This non-album single from the Fab Four is a hard rock, psychedelic delight, written mainly by Paul McCartney. It’s a rare gem from The Beatles’ discography (and, honestly, McCartney’s songbook) that doesn’t touch on romantic love and instead details a letter written by an aspiring author to a potential publisher.

Despite the niche subject matter, “Paperback Writer” was a hit. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles chart. It also reached the Top 10 globally.

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