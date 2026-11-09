3 Top 40 Hits From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

It’s almost impossible not to sing along to the music of the 1980s. So many great songs came out in that decade, including these three tunes. All Top 40 hits from 1986, almost every 80s kid still knows them all by heart today.

“Ballerina Girl” by Lionel Richie

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Lionel Richie includes “Ballerina Girl” on Dancing On The Ceiling, his third solo album. “Ballerina Girl” is one of three songs on the record that Richie wrote by himself.

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The sweet song says in part, “Ballerina girl / The joy you bring me / Every day and night / Holding you tight / How I’ve waited for your love.”

“Ballerina Girl” became Richie’s last big hit at radio until 1992, with “Do It To Me”. However, Richie went five years, from 1987 to 1992, without releasing any songs to radio.

“In Too Deep” by Genesis

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“In Too Deep” is part of Invisible Touch, an album Genesis also released in 1986. The song was written by lead singer Phil Collins, along with band members Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford. “In Too Deep” is also part of the 1986 film Mona Lisa.

The chorus to this thought-provoking song says, “Listen, you know I love you, but I just can’t take this / You know I love you, but I’m playing for keeps / Although I need you, I’m not gonna make this / You know I want to, but I’m in too deep.”

Invisible Touch remains one of Genesis’s most pivotal records. The project also includes the title track, “Throwing It All Away”, “Land Of Confusion”, and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”, all hits for the band.

“I Can’t Wait” by Stevie Nicks

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Stevie Nicks wrote “I Can’t Wait” with Rick Nowels and Ed Pressly. “I Can’t Wait” is part of Rock A Little, Nicks’s third solo album.

“I Can’t Wait” says, “Yes, I know you / Though we’ve been out of touch / I can’t wait, I can’t wait / What can I do when I’m crazy for you.”

“I Can’t Wait” follows “Talk To Me”. That song, also on Rock A Little, became a No. 1 hit for Nicks. She later revealed that she only sang this song one time in the studio.

“I sang it only once, and have never sung it since in the studio,” Nicks revealed. “Some vocals are magic and simply not able to beat. So I let go of it, as new to me as it was. But you know, now when I hear it on the radio, this incredible feeling comes over me, like something really incredible is about to happen.”

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images