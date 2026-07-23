Fans on a Beatles-Themed Tour Have Chance Encounter With Paul McCartney as He’s FaceTiming Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney just made some Beatles fans’ day. The rocker was out and about in Liverpool when fans on the city’s Beatles-themed Magical Mystery Tour spotted him at a traffic light.

As if the McCartney sighting wasn’t enough, the famed musician happened to be on a FaceTime call with bandmate Ringo Starr at the time of the chance encounter.

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“It was surreal,” Neil Morton, the tour’s bus driver, told the BBC. “I had pulled up at the traffic lights on Hope Street when who should I see, Sir Paul with Ringo on FaceTime.”

According to Morton, McCartney was a delight during the meeting, though “nobody really got chance to speak with him.”

“He waved to us and everybody took photos,” Morton said. “The passengers could not believe it.”

The run-in happened while McCartney was in town to present Stephen Graham with an award.

Paul McCartney Performed at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Earlier this month, McCartney made headlines for his attendance at Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

McCartney wasn’t just a guest at the nuptials. Rather, while at the highly-anticipated event, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, McCartney performed The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” People reported.

The 1964 track went to No. 1 following its release, but is not one that was played often by the band or its members.

In fact, according to setlist.fm, McCartney last played “I Want to Hold Your Hand” the year it was released. That came during The Beatles’ New York City concert at the Paramount Theatre.

McCartney wasn’t the only big star to take the stage following the highly-publicized ceremony. Stevie Nicks also performed during the reception, the outlet reported.

Swift is close with both McCartney and Nicks. During a recent interview with BBC Sounds, the former musician said he does see “a parallel” to Beatlemania and Swift’s immense level of fame.

“I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth. If she asked for it, I definitely would,” McCartney said, before calling himself “the granddad” to Swift’s generation of singers.

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