3 Vivid Songs From 1987 That Deserved Music Videos

The ’80s were chock full of memorable music videos. Moreover, this was the era that popularized the use of visual elements in music making. Ever since the ’80s, we’ve been music video-obsessed. Despite the rampant use of visuals, not every song from that decade got its moment on screen. Several songs could’ve benefited from visual accompaniment. Take the three songs below, for example. These songs, all released in 1987, deserved music videos.

“Gods of War” – Def Leppard

Def Leppard’s “Gods of War” was begging for a Cold War-themed, stylized music video back in 1987. Though the band didn’t opt for one, we can easily see what it would’ve looked like.

This song, in and of itself, is dramatic. The imagery of political powers waging war, uncaring of how it affects the everyman, is a story of cinematic scale. The sweeping instrumentation of this song ups the ante, leaving the band with a finished product more than worthy of a set piece.

“Adore” – Prince

Prince’s music video game was unmatched. They were always sensual and beautifully shot. Prince was an artist who understood the burgeoning idea of musicians creating a visual iconography. For all his stellar visuals, there is another we wish he’d made: “Adore.”

Released in 1987, this track is R&B gold. As always, Prince seduces his listeners with this devoted track. He could’ve made this song even more enticing with a lush, candlelit accompanying visual. We can see it now. Prince surrounded by soft-focused candles, flashing lights, and sepia-toned backdrops.

“Love Will Save the Day” – Whitney Houston

This energetic Whitney Houston track is begging for a choreography-heavy music video. This song is ’80s dance fodder, yet Houston left it out of her visual oeuvre.

Houston has many songs in this vein, and she couldn’t film a video for all of them. But, if we could’ve moved her to create a visual for any song in her catalog, it would’ve been “Love Will Save the Day.” This song would’ve benefitted from a neon-colored set, oodles of background dancers, and Houston’s iconic energy.

