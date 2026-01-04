35-Year-Old Country Singer Vows To Beat Cancer: “You May Have Taken My Daddy but You Didn’t Get To Take Poor Me”

Nat Myers is not backing down from a fight. Ten months after his cancer diagnosis, Myers took to Instagram to reflect on 2025 and express strength going into 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

“25 you nearly got me,” Myers wrote on Instagram. “You may have taken my daddy but you didn’t get to take poor me.”

Myers, whose father died in September, continued by sharing the lessons he took from 2025.

“25 it was because of you I learned how much I’s loved,” he wrote. “I began wanting to be known for my enemies, but I leave wanting to be known for my family and friends. I always [thought] death was born with dead-aim, but I learned even he miss his mark some days.”

Myers continued, “I thought I was strong, but learned my strength came from so many doctors & nurses, the ten thousands hands I shook since I got my chance, the bread that been broken for me, since I first started playin. This good village that gave me back my life & have asked nothing in return.”

Nat Myers Shares How He’s Defied the Odds Amid Cancer Battle

Over the course of the year, Myers said his fingernails became “brittle as chalk” and his braids fell “out one-by-one.” Even so, he noted, “I’m blessed to play my songs.”

“25, when I hobbled out my sick bed after bein told I would never walk out again, I knew I was a brother of Lazarus, I knew I was born again,” he continued. “You taught me the blessing and the curse, the poisons and the cures. I’m a long shot that got to come home, starin into the eyes of death as death stared back at me. I knew completely, truly what blues is.”

Myers noted that he’s “lost track” of the procedures he’s undergone since his diagnosis. However, he summed up chemo and infusions as “new normals, new routines.”

Those practices helped Myers defy the odds, ones that said that he “wouldn’t see March [2025], let alone 2026.” Now, Myers insisted, he “won’t settle for nothin short of 2066.”

“I stand before the eyes of Janus, the old god of transition, beginning and ends, & I choose to arrive rather than depart,” he wrote. “For the ones lost, the ones gained. For the pendulum in the clock that keeps on tickin.”

Myers concluded his post by thanking fans “for standing in my corner even though all our time is hard nowadays.”

“I will be standin in yours too, like Tom Joad in the jungle fires, cuz I’m a man restored, fightin on, like that boat against the current,” Myers wrote. “I have seen the woods lovely, dark, and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep and miles to go before I sleep. Keep on goin, it get[s] better.”

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images