Country Singer Shares Uplifting Cancer Battle Update

While wanting to leave his mark on Nashville and country music, Nat Myers appeared to be on the right path when he released his 2023 album Yellow Peril. But sadly, his life took a drastic turn in February when he announced that doctors had diagnosed him with a rare form of cancer. And with the musician only given a few months to live, Myers continued to defy the odds and doctors. Not remotely giving up, he offered some encouraging news in a recent update.

Myers first announced his cancer battle by sharing a video of himself in a hospital bed. But instead of lying there, letting time pass by, he played the guitar. The musician captioned the post, writing, “As many of yall know I have been laid low by a rare cancer called a sarcoma. What I thought was a prolonged lung infection turned out to be much more sinister, with growths round my hearts and pulmonary artery.”

As for the doctors who gave him only a few weeks to live, Myers insisted, “I live by my odds and not theirs.” He added, “I am taking things day by day and conserving and building the energy I need to overcome this affliction. I refuse to speak from the past past tense, because there is beauty and life in the struggle I am currently fighting, and I will overcome this.”

Nat Myers Declares “I Will Persevere”

With Myers staying positive about his fight with cancer, he posted a recent update of himself standing alongside a lake. Although his appearance changed, he wrote, “They told me my current job right now in this cancer fight is making music, & to ‘leave the cancer’ for them to fight. They said that instead of just a plan A, B, and C, there are a lot of plans they’ve been considering for my fight. So I’m gonna do just that, & keep making great music… I am the strongest person I know, & I will persevere even with this struggle on top of my fighting & beating this cancer.”

Taking whatever challenges come at him, Myers concluded, “I’ll keep my Zen & keep the course. I’m feeling better than ever & I intend to stay that way a long time comin’.”

Myers gained a great deal of love and support from fans as he struggled over the last few months. But it didn’t stop there. With a GoFundMe created for the musician, it already raised over $230,000.

Positive about the future, Myers posted in another update on his GoFundMe page, promising fans, “Please keep me and my family in your thoughts, the good and bad has come hand in hand. But now, my cancer fight has some serious reinforcements, and I plan on winning this war with them.”

