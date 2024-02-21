Gunna Announces The Bittersweet Tour 2024

Rapper and singer/songwriter Gunna just announced a 16-date tour across the United States that will kick off in the spring of 2024. The tour will be supported by rapper and singer Flo Milli.

The highly-anticipated tour will start on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center. The tour will end on June 11 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm arena unless additional closing dates are added.

PRESALE SIGN UP LINK BELOW. ON SALE FRIDAY 🐺 https://t.co/GP9CbuEkGm pic.twitter.com/soSKA6CT1Y — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) February 20, 2024

A presale event for Citi customers will start today and additional presale events will run until general ticket sales start on Friday, February 23 at 10:00 am local. You can get more info about the presale events through Ticketmaster and Gunna’s website, and it appears that the presale code for the Live Nation presale is ENERGY. StubHub is also a great option for getting your hands on tickets once general sale kicks off.

Gunna is a multi-Grammy Award nominee known for hits like “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby and #1 debut studio albums including Wunna from 2020 and DS4Ever from 2022.

Don’t wait around for tickets to sell out. Reserve your spot to see Gunna and Flo Milli before it’s too late!

May 4 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 6 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

May 8 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

May 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 16 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

May 18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

May 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival *

June 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

June 9 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

*Will not feature Flo Milli

