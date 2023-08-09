Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 15th Week

Morgan Wallen‘s hit song “Last Night” has again reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for its 15th week, tying Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the longest-running No. 1 song featuring no accompanying musicians.

Other songs in this week’s Billboard Hot 100‘s Top 10 include two from Travis Scott, who just released his new album Utopia on July 28. Scott’s track, “Meltdown,” featuring Drake currently sits at No. 3, while his song featuring Playboi Carti is now No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Last Night” is a single from Wallen’s third studio album, “One Thing at a Time” which was released on March 3. American Songwriter talked with Wallen about his new record earlier this year. “As long as I’m being honest and true to myself, I feel like I can do whatever I want,” Wallen said. “This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs, and the lows.”

Wallen is currently traveling the US as part of his One Night at a Time Tour. The next scheduled date for Wallen’s tour is a concert at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on August 11. The tour will be moving to Toronto, Boston, and Washington, D.C. as well.

“Last Night” has been described as a tragic song, detailing the final night that two lovers are together. Last night we let the liquor talk / I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all / You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met / But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet / No way it was our last night, the lyrics read.

Wallen originally postponed his tour after suffering from a vocal injury. “I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday,” Wallen wrote in an Instagram post on May 9. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one I felt terrible.”

However, just a few weeks after postponing the tour, Wallen announced he was cleared to being performing again. “The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back,” the singer wrote on his Instagram story.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images