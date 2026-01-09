Jason Aldean Shares New Tracks From Upcoming ‘Songs About Us’ Album, Including His First-Ever Duet With His Wife

The last few years have been somewhat quiet for Jason Aldean. Although continuing to tour and expand his career, the country singer hasn’t released a new album since 2023 with Highway Desperado. That album not only included songs like “Whiskey Drink” but also a tour. With a new year underway, it appeared that Aldean was ready to get back in the studio as he announced the release of his upcoming album Songs About Us. And wanting to get fans excited, the country singer decided to release three songs to promote the album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just in time for the weekend, Aldean released not one but three new songs from his Songs About Us album. They included “Her Favorite Color” and “What’s A Little Heartache.” And for the last song, Aldean teamed up with his wife, Brittany Aldean, for “Easier Gone.” Having teased the song in the past, the new duet features the husband and wife sharing the spotlight.

Not expected to hit shelves until April 24, 2026, Songs About Us will include 20 songs that focus on what Aldean called real life. Discussing his inspiration behind the album, he said, “This album is about real life. The highs, the lows, and everything in between. Every song started from a real place, and when it all came together, I realized these really are songs about all of us.”

Diving deep into the emotions that often lurk between heartbreak, loss, or regret, Aldean hoped to keep the momentum going since Highway Desperado. Thanks to that album, the singer crossed a major milestone when “Whiskey Drink” brought him his 30th No. 1 hit song.

[RELATED: Jason Aldean’s ‘Nashville Big Bash’ Performance Will Have You Jamming Out Into the New Year]

Full Tracklist From Jason Aldean’s ‘Songs About Us’

Trying to grasp the success that followed him year after year, Aldean was just happy to entertain. “Never in a million years did I think 20 years later we’d have 30 of ’em. It’s been a wild ride. I’m just glad I still get to go out and do what I love and people still want to hear it.”

As for the full tracklist for Songs About Us:

Anytime Soon Drinking About You Don’t Tell On Me How Far Does A Goodbye Go Songs About Us (feat. Luke Bryan) Good Thing Going She’s Why Backroads Of My Memory Dust on the Bottle (feat. David Lee Murphy) The High Road Easier Gone (feat. Brittany Aldean) Help You Remember Country Into Rock ‘n’ Roll What’s A Little Heartache One Last Look Fight A Fire Hard To Love You Little Hometown Left Her Favorite Color Lovin’ Me Too Long.

With Songs About Us on the horizon, Aldean is clearly entering a new chapter rooted in reflection, honesty, and the stories that have shaped his life and career. By offering fans an early taste of the album through three new songs, Aldean signals that this next release is about sharing music that feels personal and deeply familiar.



(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)