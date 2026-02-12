Charley Crockett Says Country Music “Should Be Taking Notes” From Bad Bunny

Charley Crockett has some things to say. In a lengthy, wide-ranging social media post, the country singer expressed his support for Bad Bunny, while taking aim at the “country music establishment.”

“When I was at the Grammys the other night I saw a guy get up and talk about Jesus,” Crockett wrote. “And then I saw Bad Bunny get up there and talk like Jesus.”

With his first comment, Crockett was seemingly referencing Jelly Roll’s acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album.

“There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size in a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he said. “And I believed that those two things could change my life.”

“I want to tell y’all right now, Jesus is for everybody,” Jelly added. “Jesus is not owned by one political party… Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him.”

That same night, Bad Bunny won for Best Global Music Performance, Best Música Urbana Album, and Album of the Year.

During one of his acceptance speeches, the Puerto Rican superstar said, “I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados—I don’t know how to say that in English—the hate gets more powerful with more hate.”

“The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he added. “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

Charley Crockett Praises Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance

One week after his Grammys win, Bad Bunny performed during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. He ended his time on stage by holding a football that read, “Together we are America,” as the screen behind him displayed the words, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

In Crockett’s post, he praised Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, writing, “The country music establishment should be taking notes on a Puerto Rican American who hasn’t forgotten his heritage and brought his culture’s traditional music back to the front, showing the world something new with it.”

Crockett continued his post by sharing his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s past bankruptcies, felony convictions, and policies.

“Every single right we have as a people wasn’t handed to us. We had to fight and take it. Judge a man by how he treats the poor and those who he views as being able to do nothing for him,” Crockett wrote. “Don’t forget why Muhammad Ali said ‘I am America.’ Remember the coal miners of Harlan County, Kentucky. I believe in what we can be. Ride on.”

In the comments of his post, Crockett added, “I truly believe this isn’t a left or right issue. There’s something else happening here.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival