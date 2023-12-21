Gabby Barrett Says She Won’t Sing Duets With Male Artists Because She Doesn’t Want to “Jeopardize” Her Marriage

Duets are a staple of country music. A look back at the genre’s storied history will reveal great partnerships like Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and John Prine and Iris DeMent to name a few. However, fans won’t see American Idol alum Gabby Barrett’s name on that list any time soon. In a recent interview, she revealed why she refuses to do duets with male country singers.

Barrett appeared on the most recent episode of Unexpected with Hannah Love to talk about her career and personal life. During the conversation, the “I Hope” singer revealed that she has set some professional boundaries. For instance, she won’t sing duets with male singers.

“There’s been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of and something between myself and my husband… I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say,” Barrett said. “I think he deserves that.”

Gabby Barret Worries That Singing Duets Will Make Her Husband “Uncomfortable”

Barrett married fellow Idol alum Cade Foehner in 2019. They have two children together and they’re currently expecting their third. The singer says she worries that singing duets with male artists might upset Foehner.

“There’s been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise,” she explained. “Like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. And then, when you accept the song there’s obligations that go along with it. You could have to sing it on awards shows together. You might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage,” the singer continued.

“What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably,” she added. “I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody.”

Barret understands that she could be missing major career moments by saying no to duets. However, she’s not worried about that. “I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world can offer,” she stated.

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images