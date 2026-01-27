4 Country Party Songs From the Last Decade That Are Perfect for a Friday Night Playlist

By the time Friday night rolls around, most people are ready to forget about work, kick back, and enjoy a carefree night. Fortunately, there are plenty of country songs to help set the mood.

Videos by American Songwriter

These four country party songs are perfect for any Friday night playlist.

“We Back” by Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean includes “We Back” on his ninth studio album, appropriately called 9. Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Warren, and Brett Warren, the rocking song is a perfect anthem to kick off a weekend.

“We Back” says, “We back, we back, we back in the speakers / Back in black getting blasted in the bleachers / It’s probably true what my momma said / I do it just like my daddy did / We back, we back, we back in the saddle / Back on stage making the whole place rattle / Back with the A-Team, train on the track / Thought we were gone but you wrong, now it’s on, we back.”

Surprisingly, although the 2019 single is a favorite among Aldean’s fans, it did not become one of Aldean’s many No. 1 hits, peaking in the Top 10.

“Hang Tight Honey” by Lainey Wilson

“Hang Tight Honey” is on Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind album. The song is written by Wilson, along with Jason Nix, Paul Sikes, and Driver Williams. Out in 2024, the song’s inspiration is Wilson’s now-fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

“Hang Tight Honey” says, “Hang tight honey, I’m a white line running down a dream on a long-lost highway / Me and this band playing one-night stands for some fans getting straight up sideways / But baby I miss your blue-collar kiss / Just one more day to get through Hang tight honey got a pocket full of money / And I’m headed straight home to you.”

“Just To Say We Did” by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney co-wrote “Just To Say We Did” with Brett James, David Lee Murphy, and Matt Dragstrem. Out in 2024, the song is on Chesney’s Born record.

“‘Just to Say We Did’ sounds like me and my friends growing up, and so many people I’ve met along the way,” Chesney says (via Taste of Country). “It’s a song where whatever it is, why not? Get out there and live, shoot your shot, do that bucket list thing — just to say you did. When you can boil down how to create real joy into three minutes that feels this good, I want to sing that song.”

The feel-good song says, “Just to say we did / Just to feel alive / To take a leap of faith / To feel that kind of high / Tonight, let’s turn it up, fall in love wild and / Catch enough buzz to just ride them / Crazy horses runnin’ through our heads / Just to say we did.”

“Wasted Time” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s “Wasted Time” is a nostalgic look back on the weekends of his youth. Penned by Urban, Greg Wells, and James Abrahart, “Wasted Time” became a No. 1 hit for Urban in 2016.

“Wasted Time” says, “When I think about those summer nights / Singing out the window, on the back roads, Sweet Child of Mine / Sipping on the local’s spark of light / Ain’t it funny how the best days of my life / Was all that wasted time / All that wasted time.“

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images