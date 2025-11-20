4 Country Songs From 2019 That Most People Forgot About—so Let Me Jog Your Memory

2019 had a lot of great country music come out in that year. With so much music released that year, and in the years since, it’s hard to keep track of all of the great hits. We’re taking a closer look at these four country songs, which came out in 2019, and most people have already forgotten about.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Girl” by Maren Morris

Maren Morris wrote “Girl” with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin. The title track of her sophomore album, “Girl” is also Morris’s second No. 1 single.

The anthemic song says, “Girl, won’t you stop your cryin’? / I know that you’re tryin’ / Everything’s gonna be okay / Baby girl, don’t you hang your head low / Don’t you lose your halo / Everyone’s gonna be okay / Baby girl.”

“It’s just a song about that kind of self-criticism that we all have to deal with and learn from,” Morris tells iHeartRadio. “I think it’s about relinquishing control over your day-to-day emotions. And just accepting the fact that you’re human and we all have to go through it. And, it ends on a really optimistic, positive note, which I love.”

“What Happens In A Small Town” by Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

As duets go, Brantley Gilbert’s “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell is a pretty good one. Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, and Josh Dunne are the writers on the song. “What Happens In A Small Town” is a heartbreaking tune about a former couple who can’t escape the memories in their hometown.

“What Happens In A Small Town” says, “‘Cause what happens in a small town stays in a small town / Every back road we’ve ever gone down / Friday night bleachers, Sunday pews / Ain’t a county line mile without a memory of you / Every whisper, every room I walk in / Every time the bartender fills it up again / Everybody knows why I’m here and you ain’t around / Cause what happens in a small town stays in a small town.”

Surprisingly, “What Happens In A Small Town” song became Gilbert’s first No. 1 hit in five years, since “One Hell Of An Amen” in 2014. It also earned the pair an ACM Awards nomination.

“Rearview Town” by Jason Aldean



“Rearview Town” is the title track of Jason Aldean’s eighth studio album. Written by Kelley Lovelace, Bobby Pinson, and Neil Thrasher, “Rearview Town” became Aldean’s 21st No. 1 hit.

“Rearview Town” says, “It ain’t nothin’ but a rearview town / Broken hearts and rusted plows / Roots ripped right up out of the ground / Never thought I’d ever leave it / It ain’t nothin’ what it used to be / Population minus me / On the other side of that dust cloud / Ain’t nothin’ but a rearview town.”

“Big, Big Plans” by Chris Lane

Chris Lane had a string of hits, beginning in 2015. His final song to make it into the Top 30 is “Big, Big Plans”. It is also Lane’s third No. 1 single.

“Big, Big Plans” says, “She don’t know I got some big, big plans / Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land / Find a little island where we go to get tan / I bet we take our kids down there one day / And I know she wouldn’t mind if I / Did a little somethin’ like find a flight / Overnight to paradise and leave tonight. And I’m-a put a diamond on her hand.”

Lane wrote “Big, Big Plans” with Ernest Keith Smith and Jacob Durrett. Lane was inspired to write the song by thinking about his now-wife, Lauren Bushnell. Footage of their proposal appears in the video.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images