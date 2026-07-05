4 Elvis Presley Songs That Most People Have Forgotten About

Elvis Presley has arguably one of the most successful careers of all time, in any genre of music. Presley’s career was cut tragically short when he passed away in 1977. Still, Presley spent more than 20 years releasing music. With so many hit singles, it’s nearly impossible to keep track of all of his songs. These are four of Presley’s best songs, even though most people have already forgotten about them by now.

“When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again”

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“When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again” is written by Wiley Walker and Gene Sullivan. First released in 1941 by the two songwriters, Presley’s version became a Top 20 single for him after it was released in 1957. It appears on his eponymous Elvis album.

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“When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again” says, “Well, when my blue moon turns to gold again / When the rainbow turns the clouds away / Well, when my blue moon turns to gold again / You’ll be back within my arms to stay.”

The song has been covered by numerous other artists over the years, including Merle Haggard, The Statler Brothers, Emmylou Harris, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Stuck On You”

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“Stuck On You” is one of Presley’s numerous songs to hit the top of the charts, although it isn’t as well-known as some of his other chart-topping singles. “Stuck On You” is written by Aaron Schroeder and J. Leslie McFarland. It appears on his greatest hits album, Elvis’ Golden Records Volume 3.

The song says, “Hide in the kitchen, hide in the hall / Ain’t gonna do you no good at all / ‘Cause once I catch you, and the kissing starts / A team of wild horses couldn’t tear us apart / Try to take a tiger from his daddy’s side / That’s how love is gonna keep us tied / Uh-uh-huh / Huh, huh / Oh yeah, huh, huh / I’m gonna stick like glue / Stick, because I’m / Stuck on you.”

“Stuck On You” is Presley’s first release after getting out of the United States Army.

“Viva Las Vegas”

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Out in 1964, “Viva Las Vegas” is the title track of a film starring Presley. Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman are the writers of the song.

“Viva Las Vegas” says, “There’s a thousand pretty women waiting out there / And they’re all living the devil may care / And I’m just the devil with love to spare / So Viva Las Vegas / Viva Las Vegas.”

In 1992, ZZ Top had a hit single with their cover of this song.

“Way Down”

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“Way Down” is the final single Presley released before he passed away. It appears on Presley’s Moody Blue album.

Written by Layng Martine Jr., “Way Down” says, “ Ooh, and I can feel it, feel it / Feel it, feel it, feel it, feel it, feel it, Feel it / Way down where the music plays / Way down, way down like a tidal wave / Way dow, way down where the fires blaze / Way down, down, Way, way on down / Way on down.“

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