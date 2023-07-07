4 Fictional Rock Supergroups Invented by A.I. – Who Would You Pay to See Them?

In the history of popular music, there have been many supergroups. From the Highwomen to Temple of the Dog to The Traveling Wilburys, stars have collected into constellations and formed groups that blow music fans’ minds.

Videos by American Songwriter

But though there have been many a gifted supergroup in the past, one might wonder… who are the supergroups that would rock the most that we haven’t been privy to? What have we, as fans of artists, been missing out on?

That’s what we asked our friends at ChatGPT. See below what Artificial Intelligence had to say about the greatest fictional supergroups of all time.

1. Echoes of Legends

A super-group consisting of Jimi Hendrix on guitar, John Bonham (Led Zeppelin) on drums, Freddie Mercury (Queen) on vocals, and John Entwistle (the Who) on bass.

Can you imagine? The hardest-hitting drummer ever playing with the biggest wildfire of a guitar player. And then add Mercury’s cosmic voice and Entwistle’s magical moving bass?

2. Thunderstorm Symphony

Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) on guitar, Geddy Lee (Rush) on bass and vocals, Neil Peart (Rush) on drums, and David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) on guitar

Two of Rush’s finest get together with Led Zeppelin’s wondrous guitar player Jimmy Page and Pink Floyd songwriter and guitar player David Gilmour. Far out is an understatement.

3. Crimson Storm

This super-group brings together Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) on vocals, Slash (Guns N’ Roses) on guitar, Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on bass, and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.

The rhythm section for the vaunted Red Hot Chilli Peppers—Chad Smith and Flea—meets the lion-like lead singer Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin and riffing guitarist Slash from the glam rock band Guns N’ Roses.

4. Solar Serpents

A collaboration between Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) on vocals, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) on guitar, Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) on guitar, Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on bass, and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) on drums.

Flea gets yet another band. Joining two Pearl Jam icons—Eddie Vedder on vocals and Mike McCready on lead—along with iconic rhythm guitar player Tom Morello (who can also solo) from Rage Against the Machine and Dave Grohl, who you may know from both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

Final Thoughts

While all of these seem amazing—and why isn’t this done more? Come on, Coachella and Lollapalooza—we would probably see Solar Serpents first.

But which band would YOU pay money to see first? Let us know it the comments below.

Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images