4 Forgotten Pop Songs From 1982 That Still Sound Radio-Worthy

You don’t always have to listen to modern stuff to find radio-worthy hits. Here are some hidden gems from 1982 that still have a kick to them, decades later.

“Don’t Cha Wanna” by Juicy

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“Don’t Cha Wanna” was the R&B band Juicy’s debut single in 1982. The song has a feel reminiscent of 70s disco, which makes sense, since one of Juicy’s members, Jerry Barnes, was also part of the band Chic. This song asks, are you ready to have the time of your life or not?

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“The Other Woman” by Ray Parker Jr.

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This song is about being unfaithful to your partner, but from the perspective of the person who’s doing the cheating. This song was Parker’s first solo hit, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. He sings about falling in love by accident with someone he probably shouldn’t be in love with.

I’m just the average guy

I fooled around a little on the side

Never thought it would amount to much

Never met a girl whose love was so tough

Who’d have though a one night stand

Could turn into such a hot romance

Mmm, well she did it to me

I slipped and fell in love.

“Street Corner” by Ashford And Simpson

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Husband and wife duo Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson were not only successful writers for other artists, but they were also great performers. In the 60s, Ashford and Simpson found success writing for artists like the 5th Dimension, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles, before eventually joining the staff at Motown in 1966.

“Street Corner” is a fun song about a lady getting hit on who insists that, no, you’re not gonna find her standing on a street corner. This song is groovy, and I’m surprised it’s not talked about more.

“Man On Your Mind” by Little River Band

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“Man On Your Mind” was released in 1982 as the third single from Little River Band’s album, Time Exposure. This song totally sounds like it’s about someone that’s having boy troubles. That’s why, I suppose, there’s a “man on [her] mind.”

I can feel it floating away

Inch by inch, day by day

Love boat set itself free

Castaway, slipping out to sea

I can feel it coming adrift

Even a blind man could see the rift

From an ocean liner to a Chinese junk

There ain’t been a ship that can’t be sunk.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images