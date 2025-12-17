4 Mod Classics by The Jam That Every New Fan Must Know

The Jam remains one of the most influential U.K. punk bands in history. The trio of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton, and Rick Buckler isn’t as widely known in the U.S. as The Clash or Sex Pistols. But in their home country, the bandmates were rock stars with 18 straight charting singles, released between 1977 and 1982.

After the band broke up in 1982, Polydor Records rereleased their U.K. singles, and all 16 of them reentered the charts. Britpop would have looked and sounded very different without The Jam, and especially without Weller. Consider this a mod primer that every new fan must know.

“That’s Entertainment” from ‘Sound Affects’ (1980)

A departure from The Jam’s typical punk and power pop sound, “That’s Entertainment” is driven by an acoustic guitar, bass, and sparse percussion. Paul Weller wrote the song in only minutes after returning home from a London pub. It’s a working-class anthem, with Weller observing life around him, including downtrodden city scenes, damp walls, and killing time by feeding ducks in the park.

“Town Called Malice” from ‘The Gift’ (1982)

Perhaps The Jam’s best-known track, over a bouncing, Northern soul groove, Weller sings about his blighted hometown and the cruelty of economic struggle. Think “Darkness On The Edge Of Town” in the English town Woking. “Town Called Malice” reached No. 1 in the U.K., but Weller was already looking past the limitations of his trio. The Gift was The Jam’s final album.

“Going Underground” Non-Album Single (1980)

“Going Underground” was released as a non-album, double A-side with “Dreams Of Children”. It became The Jam’s first No. 1 single and was later included on the reissue of the band’s fourth album, Setting Sons. Its political message resonated, as Weller wasn’t alone in rejecting Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government and Britain’s war machine. Meanwhile, The Jam was touring in the U.S. when “Going Underground” topped the charts. They immediately flew home to film an appearance on Top Of The Pops.

“In The City” from ‘In The City’ (1977)

The Jam signed to Polydor Records as punk was emerging in the late 70s. Their debut, In The City, arrived in 1977, along with debuts by Sex Pistols and The Clash. However, The Jam’s kind of punk stood apart for its 60s garage rock and mod influences. “In The City” feels like The Kinks and The Who for a new generation of teens. It became one of many youth anthems written by Weller that forever changed the trajectory of British rock music.

