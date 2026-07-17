4 of the Best 80s Bands That Hardly Anyone Remembers Anymore

The 1980s had plenty of hits, songs that are still being sung decades later. Within the decade, there were solo artists, duos, and plenty of bands. These are four bands from the 1980s that put out really good hits, even though hardly anyone remembers them anymore.

Spandau Ballet

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Spandau Ballet had one Top 5 single in the United States, and it was with “True”, out in 1983. But although they didn’t have another massive hit single, Spandau Ballet did have other songs that became moderate hits, including “Gold” and “Only When You Leave”.

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Although Spandau Ballet reemerged for a few songs beginning in 2009, “Crashed Into Love”, out in 1990, is the last single they released for 19 years. Spandau Ballet fans need not feel bad for them, though. From 1980 to 1987, the group had more than a dozen hit singles in their native UK.

The Go-Go’s

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The Go-Go’s released their debut Beauty And The Beast album in 1981. The record includes “We Got The Beat”, one of two Top 10 singles by The Go-Go’s. Their other song to hit the Top 10 is “Vacation”. That song is the title track of their sophomore record.

In 1984, The Go-Go’s released “Head Over Heels”. From Vacation, their studio album, “Head Over Heels” is their final big hit. Still, the all-female group, fronted by Belinda Carlisle, did release more music and tour throughout the remainder of the decade and into the early 1990s.

Asia

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In 1982, Asia released their eponymous debut record, one of three the group released in the 1980s. Asia includes “Heat Of The Moment”, their first single and only one to go to No. 1. Asia had several more hits, but only one more that reached the top of the charts. In 1983, Asia returned to the No. 1 spot with “Don’t Cry”. That song appears on their sophomore Alpha album.

In 1990, Asia had their final hit single at radio, with “Days Like These”.

Simply Red

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Simply Red released Picture Book, their freshman album, in 1985. The group spent the latter part of the decade as one of the reigning hitmakers in music, with songs like “Holding Back The Years”, their only No. 1 hit in the United States, plus “It’s Only Love”, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”, and more.

Simply Red continued to release music in the 1990s and beyond, although they never achieved the success they did in the 1980s. But in 2003, Simply Red did have another Top 5 single, with “Sunrise”.

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