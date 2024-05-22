4 of the Most Underrated Country Singers of All Time

Country singers have a unique way of singing that makes them instantly recognizable as part of the genre. Powerhouse singers like Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and many more have that tell-tale grit and twang to their voices. And there are even more country vocalists out there who have incredible voices and deserve more credit. Let’s explore four examples of the most underrated country singers of all time!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Billy Joe Shaver

Billy Joe Shaver rarely ever hit the charts, but he developed a pretty substantial cult following. He was a country music legend who wrote and sang music for a number of other musicians, such as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bobby Bare, and more.

2. Townes Van Zandt

Many claim Townes Van Zandt is the greatest songwriter in history. He wrote “Poncho And Lefty” and “Snake Mountain Blues”. Releases like Delta Momma Blues and High, Low And In Between were just two of his most incredible albums.

3. John Prine

We can’t talk about underrated country singers without mentioning John Prine. Prine wasn’t just an amazing singer. He was also a beloved storyteller who had a massive impact on country and folk music. Prine didn’t find much commercial success during his decades-long career, but he is known as a legend among fans and country artists today.

4. Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless is far from loveless, as she does get a lot of credit for her singing ability and contributions to country music. She’s also hit the Billboard charts for country and bluegrass multiple times. However, she hasn’t reached the massive levels of fame that she deserves. “That’s The Kind Of Mood I’m In” and “Can’t Get Enough” are reasons enough for her to be even more famous than she already is.

Photo by Rich Fury

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.