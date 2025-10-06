4 Nostalgic Songs That Are Still Tucked Away in 90s Kids’ Subconscious

In the mood for some good ol’ nostalgia? These four nostalgic songs from the 1990s are likely already buried in your brain if you’re one of many 90s kids who listened to them back in the day. Let’s take a look! A couple of your favorite childhood songs might be on this list.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ray Of Light” by Madonna

I’ll never forget the day I walked into my local library and rented Madonna’s 1998 album Ray Of Light (on CD, of course) for the first time. Honestly, I can probably credit this album with sparking my love of electronica. And the title track is one of the most fun pop songs of the decade, in my opinion. Even firm non-fans of pop can’t help but move a little to this song.

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt

This is one of my favorite No Doubt songs, and it might be yours, too. And it’s also one of the most nostalgic 90s songs that kids from that era will clock immediately. “Don’t Speak” comes from the alt-rock ska group’s album Tragic Kingdom from 1995. It was quite a big hit for them. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart for 16 whole weeks. And after one listen, you might be transported back to your childhood bedroom, belting out every lyric to this song without shame.

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls

I couldn’t complete this list of nostalgic songs that all 90s kids know without mentioning at least one Spice Girls song. I went with the British girl group’s smash hit from 1996, “Wannabe”. Everything about this song is so memorable, from its music video to its super addictive melody. They just don’t make dance-pop like they used to! “Wannabe” from the group’s debut album Spice was a No. 1 hit across the board, from the Hot 100 to the UK Singles chart.

“Unbelievable” by EMF

This alt-rock dance tune is one of the most nostalgic songs and such good 90s ear candy, I can’t imagine any 90s kids getting away with never hearing it. Especially considering the fact that this hit from EMF was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 back in 1990. “Unbelievable” first hit the airwaves that year and became the British group’s biggest hit, and it’s truly unforgettable.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images