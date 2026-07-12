4 One-Hit Rock Wonders From 1975 That 70s Kids Still Can’t Get Out of Their Heads

One-hit wonders were everywhere in 1975 and for most of the 70s, and many of those solitary hitmakers were rock bands. It’s a shame that the following four one-hit wonders of rock are considered such, in my opinion. Many of their follow-up singles were worthy of more love on the charts. Sadly, the music industry is a fickle thing. At the very least, though, 70s kids still have their hits stuck in their heads after all these years.

“Jackie Blue” by Ozark Mountain Daredevils from ‘It’ll Shine When It Shines’

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The Ozark Mountain Daredevils definitely have a dedicated fanbase that persists today. But, technically, this country rock outfit has only one Top 20 hit to their name. Some would consider The Daredevils to be two-hit wonders, as their debut single “If You Wanna Get To Heaven”, from 1974, made it to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their highest-charting and most memorable hit is “Jackie Blue”, though, which hit No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1975. This song is quite catchy; I can see why so many 70s kids still love it today.

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“How Long” by Ace from ‘Five-A-Side’

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The English rock outfit Ace only made it big on our side of the pond once with the 1975 song “How Long”. You probably remember this hit from Phil Harris’ killer guitar solo. “How Long” was also the band’s debut single, and they kicked off their short tenure with a bang in 1974 with this No. 3 hit on the Hot 100. Sadly, their follow-up, “Rock & Roll Runway”, didn’t break the Top 40. Ace would later break up in 1977.

“Magic” by Pilot from ‘From The Album Of The Same Name’

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This is probably the most memorable song on this list of one-hit rock wonders from 1975, and it comes from a band that I truly think should have reached greater heights. The Scottish band Pilot reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 with “Magic” and did similarly well in the UK and Canada. Despite songs like “January” and “Just A Smile” doing well elsewhere in the world, Pilot never reached the Top 40 on the Hot 100 again. They would later break up in 1977 but have since gotten back together.

“Sky High” by Jigsaw from ‘Sky High’

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How about a bit of disco with your rock? Jigsaw scored a pretty big hit with their song “Sky High” in 1975 when it was used as the title theme for the film The Man From Hong Kong. In fact, “Sky High” made it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100. Following the song and film’s success, though, they never quite made it to the Top 20 on the Hot 100 again. Though, it’s worth noting that their 1976 song “Love Fire” made it to No. 30, which is nothing to sneeze at.

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