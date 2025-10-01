4 Pop Songs From the 1980s That Still Sound Ahead of Their Time

Sounds from the 1980s appear in modern pop songs all the time. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift has made hits with the vintage synths and drum machines that defined the neon decade. Chasing something retro isn’t unique to current trends. But it’s easier to mine old songs for inspiration when the ones you’re referencing were so far ahead of their time, as you’ll hear on the tracks below.

“Beat It” by Michael Jackson

There are endless reasons why “Beat It” remains timeless. Quincy Jones’s production. Michael Jackson’s songwriting and vocal delivery. And how the two mixed new technology with live session musicians. The hypnotic groove combines drummer Jeff Porcaro’s hard rock rhythm, intertwined with a rigid drum machine. Nearly every second of the track is perfect, and it builds to an elastic, shredding guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen’s playing alone was so ahead of its time that it still sounds fresh today.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

Jackson created something eternal with one of history’s greatest producers and a team of high-profile virtuosos. But Prince was all that inside a single human. “When Doves Cry” was radical in its minimalism. On the bare-bones track, Prince used a drum machine, two synths, a guitar, and his own voice to construct one of the decade’s most iconic hits. A bass-less pop song you can dance to isn’t easy to execute. But this was Prince at the height of his powers.

“Papa Don’t Preach” by Madonna

Madonna’s career has been a masterclass in fusing cultures and genres. “Papa Don’t Preach” is a post-disco dance tune with classical orchestral riffs. Think Vivaldi meets the deepest grooves by Prince or Michael Jackson. The mix on “Papa Don’t Preach” still sounds powerful when put against current productions. And Madonna continually challenged what was acceptable in pop music. Here, she sings about a pregnant teen who tells her father she’s keeping the baby. Back then, there was no shortage of groups getting bent out of shape over Madonna’s art.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

Many groundbreaking tracks expand the sonic possibilities of recording technology. In the 1980s, electronic instruments gave pop music a modern sound. The samples sounded cleaner and more powerful than acoustic drums. And the keyboards created dreamy textures, giving a kind of bliss to synth-pop. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and its glossy treatment encapsulate the 80s musical spirit in its catchy sophistication. Meanwhile, the shuffling beat contrasts with the song’s anxiety as the massive chorus made an anthem out of the consequences of raw ambition.

