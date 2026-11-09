4 Rock Songs That Became Anthems Without Becoming Top 10 Hits

Not every song has to be a chart-topper to have an impact. Here are some songs that are undeniable rock anthems, even though they didn’t have the highest Top 10 chart standings.

“Heroes” by David Bowie

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“Heroes”, which tells the story of two lovers from East and West Berlin, actually did not chart on the US Hot 100. However, the song was a hit in several European countries. Today, it is now considered to be one of David Bowie‘s signature hits. Especially because of the song’s subject matter, “Heroes” is the kind of song that has continued to be impactful for multiple generations, and not just those who grew up listening to Bowie.

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“London Calling” by The Clash

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“London Calling” appears on a double album by The Clash of the same name that came out in 1979. Although this song didn’t chart in the US, “London Calling” was at one point the group’s highest-charting single. It has been regarded by many as the best song in The Clash’s discography. This song also carries a strong message, as it was written as a reaction to a nuclear incident that happened that year.

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

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“Seven Nation Army” isn’t the White Stripes’ highest charting song, but it was their first taste of Hot 100 glory. The song made it on the lower end of the chart when it was released, peaking at No. 76. Over time, though, despite its double-digit position, “Seven Nation Army” has become a popular song choice for sporting events around the world, as well as political events.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals

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“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place”, although not written about them specifically, has become an anthem for one group in particular: Vietnam veterans. The song only graced the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is undeniably an impressive feat. But what it would come to mean to veterans far outweighs its chart placement. A study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison deemed “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” one of the top songs that Vietnam veterans resonated with the most during that time, based on voting done by actual veterans.

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