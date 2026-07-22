4 Rock Songs That Instantly Put Me in a Great Mood

Whenever I have an urge to make a good mood even better with music, rock ‘n’ roll is my go-to. Something about the driving guitars, powerful drums, and fantastical lyrics of classic rock especially lifts the spirits and boosts energy. (I also highly recommend these tracks for when you’re in a funk and are looking for a way out.)

“Shooting Star” by Bad Company

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To be clear, “Shooting Star” is definitely a melancholy song that ends with the main character, Johnny, dying. But hear me out. The mellow groove of this 1975 Bad Company track and the objectively empowering lines “don’t you know that you are a shooting star, and all the world will love you just as long, as long as you are” still make me feel good. It’s almost like a recalibration of perspective, reminding us of how fickle fame, success, and, in the largest sense, life, can be.

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“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf’s 1968 track “Born To Be Wild” is a quintessential road trip song. It’s fast, driving, exciting, and honestly, really inspiring. If “Darlin, go and make it happen / Take the world in a love embrace / Fire all of your guns at once / and explode into space” isn’t a killer pep talk, I’m not sure what is. As a historical side note, this is thought to be the first heavy metal song, thanks to the line “heavy metal thunder” introducing the term to the broader public.

“Roadhouse Blues” by The Doors

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This is a personal favorite Doors track of mine, and I will admit it’s very debaucherous. But in times when a little debauchery is fun and to be celebrated, “Roadhouse Blues” is a great option. The final verse summarizes the “life is short, have a good time” ethos pretty succinctly. “Woke up this morning, I got myself a beer / I woke up this morning, I got myself a beer / The future’s uncertain, and the end is always near.”

“Flying High Again” by Ozzy Osbourne

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“Flying High Again” is a snapshot of Ozzy Osbourne at a tumultuous time in his life. He struggled with substance abuse, his behavior was erratic, and he was dismissed from Black Sabbath by his bandmates. The “back in the saddle” track is a little unhinged and manic in this context. But outside of that context, this is an instant feel-good track perfect for a quick energy boost.

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