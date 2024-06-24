4 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Folk Rock

Folk rock isn’t everyone’s jam, and that’s no big deal. However, if you’re someone who has only heard major hits that don’t hold up to modern music in your mind, you may just be listening to the wrong kind of folk rock. Let’s take a look at four examples of great songs to listen to if you don’t really like folk rock!

1. “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

This track was written by Stephen Stills and recorded with his band Buffalo Springfield in the winter of 1966. It became a surprising hit, reaching no. 7 on the charts within a few months. The band itself wasn’t around for long. But, its members went on to found folk rock bands of their own as well as solo careers. “For What It’s Worth” is Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay, and Jim Messina at their very best.

2. “Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

This is a classic for a reason. “Like A Rolling Stone” is Bob Dylan at his peak in 1965. It was inspired both by a Publilius Syrus proverb and a Hank Williams song, as well as an idea Dylan had for a short story. The result was one of the most iconic folk rock songs of all time that eventually came to define the genre.

3. “Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Another protest song in the folk rock genre, “Ohio” is one of Neil Young’s best pieces of songwriting. The track itself was inspired by the infamous Kent State murders in which four student protestors were shot by the Ohio State National Guard. The trauma of the incident affected the entire nation, including Young. It was banned for debuting anti-Nixon lyrics, which is honestly more than enough reason to listen to it.

4. “Eve Of Destruction” by Barry McGuire

Yes, this is another protest song. But so much of folk rock is rooted in its anti-establishment and anti-war sentiments; it only makes sense for the best songs in the genre to also be protest songs. Recorded in 1965, this Barry McGuire song hasn’t gotten as much love as the other songs on this list. It’s an underrated classic that has all the elements of a good folk rock song: killer guitar riffs, a distinct voice, and a message that makes you think.

