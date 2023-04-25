4 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

In July 2022, American Songwriter compiled a list of seven of the best songs that Eminem landed songwriting credits on, whether it was songs he didn’t give a vocal performance for or ones where he wrote his own feature verse along with another artist’s verse. Included in this list were hits from some of his best friends in the industry like Dr. Dre’s “Forgot About Dre,” Lloyd Banks’ “Hands Up,” and 50 Cent’s “My Life.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Upon further review, though, we were able to discover even more songs like these, where Eminem’s contributions are more understated. After all, who wouldn’t want one of the best hip-hop lyricists ever to help you write your verses?

Here’s a look at four more songs Eminem wrote (and may have also produced) for other artists.

1. “Runnin’ (Dying to Live)” by Tupac featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

Written by 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Easy Mo Bee, Luis Resto, Eminem & Edgar Winter

Although Eminem never got to officially collaborate with Tupac vocally, he was able to help with production and songwriting on a few tracks released posthumously for Tupac. Also containing a verse from Notorious B.I.G., who Em gave feature verses to for posthumous songs like “It Has Been Said” and “Dead Wrong,” “Runnin’ (Dying to Live)” was just one of a few times Em and Pac’s fingerprints were left on the same recording.

2. “New Day” by 50 Cent featuring Alicia Keys and Dr. Dre

Written by 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Eminem, Royce da 5’9″, Sevyn Streeter, Andre Brissett & Trevor Lawrence Jr.

One of the many times he’s worked with either 50 Cent or Dr. Dre and one of the handfuls of times all three of them put their heads together for a song, Eminem landed songwriting credits on “New Day.” Helping to also mix the verses from Dre and 50 Cent post-recording, Eminem is one of nine different credited writers on the 2012 cut.

3. “On Fire” by Lloyd Banks

Written by Eminem, Kwamé, Luis Resto, Harry Palmer, Lloyd Banks & 50 Cent

Peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, “On Fire” was the lead promotional single for Lloyd Banks’ debut album, The Hunger for More (2004), his first full-length release outside of his G-Unit group with 50 Cent. Eminem’s songwriting and production help can be found not only on “On Fire,” but all throughout Banks’ solo career.

4. “Hello” by Ice Cube featuring Dr. Dre and MC Ren

Written by Ice Cube, MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Eminem & Mel-Man

Reuniting three-fourths of legendary late-1980s rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube’s “Hello” saw some of the greatest emcees of that era all in the same room. The song served as the intro for Cube’s 2000 album War & Peace Vol. 2 and is practically the only time Cube and Eminem worked together on a song. “Hello” is surely a special moment in hip-hop history.

