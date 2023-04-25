Chance the Rapper Announces Concert Celebrating 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Acid Rap’

Five days before its 10-year anniversary (April 30), Chance the Rapper announced on Tuesday (April 25) that his second mixtape Acid Rap will be honored with a concert this summer. Taking place in his hometown Chicago, Illinois, the show will land on Aug. 19 at the United Center.

Chance’s announcement post on Instagram Tuesday was accompanied by a video that showed clips of him from the Acid Rap era, with the tape’s twelfth song, “Chain Smoker,” playing in the background. Additionally, fellow Chicago native Saba will be the show’s opener, as he and Chance’s years-long friendship has manifested into collaborations like Acid Rap‘s “Everybody’s Something,” as well as “Angels” (2015) and “LOGOUT” (2018).

Tickets for the “Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show” go on sale to the general public Friday (April 28), while a few different pre-sale options are also offered on Ticketmaster before then.

To further celebrate the special occasion, Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive reported on Twitter that the Acid Rap song “Juice” will finally be added to streaming platforms on April 30. Originally, the mixtape made it to DSPs in 2019 after fans had been asking for it for six years, but “Juice” was the only song left off the tape when added.

At the time, Chance filled the hole “Juice” left with an interlude where he explained that he “really wanted ‘Juice’ to be on the mixtape, but (he) couldn’t get (the sample) cleared in time.” To make up for this, he decided that any profit he earned from the placeholder interlude being streamed would instead go to his arts and education non-profit SocialWorks.

Acid Rap peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2013, signaling to the hip-hop community how much of a rising star Chance the Rapper was at the time. Ten years later, as he currently preps his upcoming untitled sophomore studio album, his decade-old tape’s legacy still lives on in the hearts of many fans.

Photo by Keeley Parenteau / Shorefire Media