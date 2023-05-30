Gorillaz Book Limited Number of The Getaway Shows

Gorillaz will spend late summer 2023 embarking on The Getaway Shows.

On Tuesday (May 30), the band of 2-D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs and Murdoc Niccals, announced a limited number of shows in September in four major U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Boston, Austin and Chicago. The trek begins on September 10 at BMO Stadium in LA, followed by stops at Q2 Stadium in Austin on September 13, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Chicago on September 16 and concludes on September 19 at Fenway Park in Boston. KAYTRAMINÉ, the duo of rapper Aminé and Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf will serve as opening acts.

“Gorillaz are on the run… one band, one bus, four cities, with special guests @kaytranada @lilyachty & @remiwolf,” the band writes on Instagram alongside a video advertising the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 2) at 10 a.m. local time.

Gorillaz released their new album, Cracker Island, in February 2023. The title track featuring Thundercat peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, their highest-charting single on the chart since their signature hit, “Feel Good Inc.,” hit No. 1 on the chart following its release in 2005.

Cracker Island features an all-star list of collaborators including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny and Beck.

“Well, I have to tell you, it was really great,” Nicks, who appears on the track “Oil,” explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Because [‘Cracker Island’ co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favorite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this.’

“I learned that song as if I had written that song and as if I was an Englishman, with that accent. And I love it so much,” she continues, calling herself an “honorary Gorilla.”



