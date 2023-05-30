Tanya Tucker Unveils “Breakfast in Birmingham” Featuring Brandi Carlile

Ahead of the release of her new album, Tanya Tucker is sharing another song.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Tuesday (May 30), Tucker dropped “Breakfast in Birmingham” featuring her trusted musical confidant, Brandi Carlile. Co-written by Carlile and hit songwriting legend Bernie Taupin, “Birmingham” shows off Tucker’s husky vocals on lyrics packed with vivid imagery like, It’s a turquoise-blue good mornin’/With the copper eagle flying’/Whippin’ through the plains.

“Breakfast” is the third song Tucker as released off her upcoming album, Sweet Western Sound. The song follows “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)” and “Kindness.”

Carlile and Shooter Jennings again teamed up to produce the album. They also produced Tucker’s critically acclaimed 2019 album, While I’m Livin,’ which marked Tucker’s first album in a decade. Livin’ was named Best Country Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, while the single “Bring My Flowers Now” won for Best Country Song.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tucker says in a press release. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her!!!!”

The country legend will embark on the Sweet Western Sound Tour that kicks off with a two-night stay at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on June 3 and 4. Along the way, she’ll also perform double shows at The Heights Theater in Houston, Texas, on June 27 and 28, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, on October 6-8 and 13-15, which marks the end of the tour.

Sweet Western Sound comes out on Friday (June 2).

Tanya Tucker Tour Dates:

June 3—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

June 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

June 11—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 17—Martinsville, IN—Morgan County Fairgrounds+

June 23—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store

June 27—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

July 1—Miami, OK—Buffalo Run Casino

July 22—Fort St. John, BC—Energetic County Fair

July 26—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

July 30—White Sulphur Springs, MT—Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7—Marietta, OH—The Peoples Bank Theatre

September 9—Orillia, ON—Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

September 14—New York, NY—SummerStage in Central Park

September 15—Shippensburg, PA—H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22—Florence, KY—Turfway Park Event Center

September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater#

September 28—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre

September 29—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center – Baum Walker Hall

October 6-8—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 13-15—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

*with The Highwomen

+co-headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin

#with Brandi Carlile

Photo Credit: Michael Franz/Courtesy of Sacks & Co.