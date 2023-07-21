4 Songs You Didn’t Know Ryan Gosling Wrote

Ryan Gosling has made his musical talents known in several of his film projects. He plays a jazz-obsessed piano player in La La Land and is expected to have a musical number in the impending Barbie film. But, did you know Gosling is a songwriter?

Gosling has written several songs that were released in tandem with his film releases and has even played as part of a rock duo called Dead Man’s Bones. Below, are four hidden gems from Gosling’s musical pursuits. Warning: you’ll fall even more in love with Gosling after listening.

1. “Wake”

Written by Ryan Gosling

Gosling wrote and recorded “Wake” for the 2004 film Wild Roomies. The film and its accompanying soundtrack were ultimately overshadowed by Gosling’s other project that year, a little film called The Notebook. Given its obscured status, “Wake” is a hard song to track down. Nevertheless, it’s been added to Youtube for the listening pleasure of Gosling’s die-hard fans.

Wake me up when

The sad part ends

Wake me up when

We’re just friends

Wake me up when

The hard part’s over

Wake me up when

My cup ain’t running over, baby

2. “In the Room Where You Sleep”

Written by Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields

Gosling started a fledgling music project with fellow filmmaker Zach Shields in 2007. Together, they released one album. Featured on the tracklist are a number of hidden gems from Gosling. One of the most interesting offerings on the album, “In the Room Where You Sleep,” sees Gosling flex his chops on the piano (which would later be used to great effect in the feature film La La Land). The song was also included in the soundtrack for The Conjuring.

I saw something sitting on your bed

I saw something touching your head

And in the room where you sleep

In the room where you sleep

Where you sleep

Where you sleep

Where you sleep

3. “Dead Hearts”

Also featured on Dead Man’s Bones’ one and only album, “Dead Hearts” has an eerie feel to it. I won’t go whistling by your grave / If you don’t go whistling in my mind / Welcome to a place where nightmares / Are the best part of my day, the lyrics read. The accompanying music is just as creepy, if not more so, than the song itself.

I could say it, but you won’t believe me

You say you do, but you don’t deceive me

It’s hard to know they’re out there

It’s hard to know that you still care

4. “Pa Pa Power”

The entirety of Dead Man’s Bones was recorded with help from the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir, but their voices are the most prominent on “Pa Pa Power.” The phrase we won’t destroy you / No, we will not destroy you is repeated throughout the chorus. Though the lyrics should be a consolation, they play like a lie—which helps to drive home the duo’s warning against the side effects of power.

Burn the streets

Burn the cars

Pa pa power pa pa power

Please make me better

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

