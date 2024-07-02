4 Underrated Rock Bands of the 1970s That Have Since Disbanded

The 1970s birthed a wealth of bands, artists, and whole music genres. Many bands who had their heyday in that era are still performing live today, but many have since disbanded. Let’s take a look at a few of the most underrated rock bands of the 1970s that have (unfortunately) disbanded. Luckily, a lot of their music has been immortalized on the internet. It’s good for something, at least.

1. Badfinger

Fans of Badfinger likely still wonder what the band could have done if they stayed together. They were often compared to The Beatles, after all. The Welsh outfit were first signed back in 1968 and released a ton of internationally-loved hits like “No Matter What” in 1970 and “Baby Blue” in 1972. Unfortunately, legal issues involving their label caused the band to dissolve. Singer Pete Ham passed away in 1975, and Tom Evans and Mike Gibbins followed. The only living member of the band is Joey Molland, who has since cultivated a successful solo career.

2. Budgie

Another Welsh band, Budgie is often brought up in conversations about the new wave of British rock and heavy metal in the 1970s. They delivered seven stellar albums in the 1970s, making them one of the most underrated rock bands of the era that have since disbanded. They kept rockin’ until 2010 when Burke Shelley had to be hospitalized for an aortic aneurysm.

3. Montrose

Sammy Hagar was featured on the first two albums from Montrose in 1973 and 1974, respectively. The band was also composed of incredibly underrated musicians, namely Ronnie Montrose and Alan Fitzgerald. “Rock Candy” and “Bad Motor Scooter” are essential listening.

4. UFO

UFO was known for delivering some incredible hard rock songs, but they’re also known for their revolving door of members that have since become quite legendary. Vinnie Moore, Bernie Marsden, and Paul Raymond are just a few. UFO never really hit the charts, but their songs “Doctor Doctor” and “Lights Out” have become cult classics today.

