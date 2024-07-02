Pop-Rock Icon Is on ‘American Idol’ Short List To Replace Katy Perry, but She’s Hesitant To Take Job

American Idol has thrived for 22 seasons largely due to its willingness to change. Judges have come and gone, and yet the show has continued to deliver spectacular performances and emotional moments. Judge Katy Perry caused yet another shakeup in February when the “Roar” singer announced she was leaving after seven seasons. Speculation on Perry’s replacement has run rampant in the online Idol community ever since. Recently, longtime judge Luke Bryan name-dropped three potential candidates, including pop-rock legend Pink. However, the “Just Like Fire” singer has some reservations.

Pink On Potentially Joining ‘American Idol: “I Like My Day Job”

Pink got her start in the music industry as a teenager, forming the R&B group Choice at age 15. The outfit disbanded in 1998, but Pink signed with LaFace Records and dropped her first solo album, Can’t Take Me Home, in 2000. The record went double platinum and spawned two Top 10 singles.

But the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer feared getting lost amid the sea of glossy early-aughts pop stars. So she seized the creative reins for her sophomore album, Missundaztood, enlisting writing help from Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes. The results spoke for themselves. Missundaztood sold 12 million copies and yielded three Top 10 singles in “Get the Party Started, “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” and “Just Like a Pill.”

Today, Pink is among the world’s best-selling musicians, with more than 100 awards in her arsenal. The GRAMMY winner is certainly well positioned to offer both vocal tips and help navigating the industry on American Idol. And longtime judge Luke Bryan recently dropped Pink’s name as a potential Katy Perry replacement during an interview with Billboard. However, the raspy-voiced icon didn’t seem too keen on the idea.

“I don’t like hurting people’s feelings,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight.

Reporter Denny Directo pointed out that Idol’s days of Simon Cowell-esque shade are gone. The current seasons, he said, focus more on “fostering [contestants’] talents.”

“Sure,” Pink said, “but also being honest?”

The “Who Knew” singer continued: “I like my day job.”

This GRAMMY Winner Does Want Katy Perry’s Job

If Pink turns American Idol down, producers can always call Meghan Trainor. The “Lips Are Moving” singer has made it no secret that becoming an Idol judge is her “dream job.”

One viewer expressed their support for Trainor on social media. “If @AmericanIdol is silly enough to not grab @Meghan_Trainor then I say go join @NBCTheVoice,” they wrote on X/Twitter.”

