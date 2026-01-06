4 Underrated Syd Barrett Solo Songs That Every Pink Floyd Fan Should Remember

January 6, 2026, marks what would’ve been Syd Barrett’s 80th birthday. The founding Pink Floyd frontman, who only appeared on the band’s first two albums, died on July 7, 2006, of pancreatic cancer. He was 60.

Barrett co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 and was the band’s lead singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter. Syd, whose given first name was Roger, wrote the band’s early singles and most of its 1967 debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. Many of Barrett’s compositions were psychedelic pop gems with whimsical, surreal, and fanciful lyrics.

During the making of Pink Floyd’s second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, Barrett began acting erratically. It’s believed that his issues stemmed from mental illness exacerbated by his drug use, including LSD. David Gilmour was brought in as a second guitarist during the sessions. Syd wound up writing and singing only one song on A Saucerful of Secrets. In late January 1968, the band decided to oust Barrett from the group.

After that, Syd went on to record two solo albums with the help of some of his former Pink Floyd bandmates. The albums, The Madcap Laughs and Barrett, were released in January 1970 and November 1970, respectively.

By 1972, Barrett had retreated almost entirely from the music business. His music and legacy continued to influence Pink Floyd, while inspiring many other artists over the years.

In honor of Barrett’s milestone birthday, here are four interesting and engaging songs from his solo albums.

“Octopus” (1969)

“Octopus” is a track on Barrett’s debut solo album, The Madcap Laughs. During the sessions, former bandmates Gilmour and Roger Waters helped a struggling Syd finish making the record. Gilmour co-produced two tracks with Barrett, and another five with Waters.

David also played bass on many of the songs, including “Octopus”, on which he also played drums. It was one of the tunes co-produced by Barrett and Gilmour.

“Octopus” features a kaleidoscopic collage of lyrics, with a chorus that centers on a carnival ride. The song was released as a single in November 1969 in advance of the album. It was the only solo single Syd ever put out.

The Madcap Laughs peaked at No. 40 on the U.K. albums chart.

“Late Night” (1970)

“Late Night” is a dreamy love song that was the last track on The Madcap Laughs. The lyrics hint at Barrett’s feeling of alienation and of a broken romance. The tune is highlighted by Syd’s slide guitar and fragile vocals.

Producers Peter Jenner and Malcolm Jones, who worked on The Madcap Laughs before Gilmour and Waters were brought in, both had a hand in producing “Late Night”.

“Baby Lemonade” (1970)

“Baby Lemonade” is the first song on the Barrett album, which Gilmour and Pink Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright co-produced.

The track features Gilmour on bass and acoustic 12-string guitar, and Wright on Hammond organ and piano. Humble Pie’s Jerry Shirley played drums on the song.

The guitar intro to “Baby Lemonade” was an improvisational snippet recorded while Barrett while warming up, and then added to the beginning of the track.

The song’s lyrics include surreal, disturbing imagery, with the first verse beginning, “In the sad town, cold iron hands clap the party of clowns outside.”

“Effervescing Elephant” (1970)

“Effervescing Elephant”, perhaps one of Syd’s most whimsical tunes, closes out the Barrett album. The song is basically a children’s story involving an elephant who warns a child or small creature to beware of a tiger. Eventually, all of the other jungle animals are set on edge, worrying about being eaten by the tiger. The story ends with a twist, though, as the tiger winds up eating the elephant.

The track features Barrett playing acoustic guitar, accompanied by session musician Vic Saywell on tuba.

