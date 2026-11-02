4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1967 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

Baby boomers today likely remember the hard rock tunes that were all over the radio back in 1967. If you were a serious hard rock fan back in the day, the following four tracks will likely give you a hefty dose of nostalgia. Let’s take a look!

“Light My Fire” by The Doors from ‘The Doors’

Play video

Like all the entries on this list (and most songs released in 1967, honestly), “Light My Fire” by The Doors has a psychedelic vibe to it. But the hard rock elements are as clear as day. And everyone even remotely connected to the counterculture movement of the time was obsessed with this song.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Light My Fire” by The Doors was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

“Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Play video

Would hard rock exist today if it weren’t for the insane influence of Jimi Hendrix and his legendary guitar skills? I’m not so sure. “Purple Haze” is just one of many hard rock proto-metal psychedelic classics that Hendrix dropped back in the day, and it remains a beloved fan favorite after all these years. He was really on another level.

“Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience did exceptionally well in the UK, peaking at No. 3. Somehow, the song failed to make it to the Top 40 in the US.

“I Can See For Miles” by The Who from ‘The Who Sell Out’

Play video

The Who were having quite a time in the 1960s and 1970s, and “I Can See For Miles” is easily one of the hardest-rocking singles to come out of The Who Sell Out. It’s a very psychedelic hard rock tune with power pop elements, and listeners at the time definitely vibed with it. Though, “I Can See For Miles” by The Who didn’t do as well as the band expected. Townshend expected it to be a No. 1 hit, but “I Can See For Miles” topped out at No. 10 in the UK and No. 9 in the US.

“You Keep Me Hanging On” by Vanilla Fudge from ‘Vanilla Fudge’

Play video

This hard-hitting acid rock song from Vanilla Fudge is actually a cover. The original “You Keep Me Hanging On” was released a year prior by The Supremes. Their soulful rendition did very well on the charts, but Vanilla Fudge’s cover is nothing to sneeze at, either. This entry on our list of hard rock songs from 1967 that baby boomers loved was a No. 6 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Avalon/Getty Images