4 Unforgettable Hard Rock Hits From 1977 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

Hard rock had a fine year in 1977, and baby boomers who loved rock music got to enjoy the best that the genre had to offer that year. Let’s take a quick walk through music history and jam out to a few hard rock favorites from the year 1977!

“Barracuda” by Heart from ‘Little Queen’

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There was no skipping this hard rock classic from Heart. “Barracuda” could easily have been the song of the year in 1977. This track from Little Queen has made it to countless compilations and greatest hit albums from the band, and it remains Heart’s signature track after all these years.

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“Barracuda” by Heart was a No. 11 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977. It also reached the Top 40 globally.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner from ‘Foreigner’

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Foreigner entered the music world with a bang, starting with their debut 1977 single, “Feels Like The First Time”. The group would earn bigger hits as their career kicked off, but there’s something so nostalgic about this hard rock song that still turns listeners into fans, regardless of their age.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner was an impressive debut for the band. The track peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 7 on the Canadian charts.

“Closer To The Heart” by Rush from ‘A Farewell To Kings’

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How about something on the proggy side of hard rock? This progressive rock jam from Rush hit the airwaves in 1977. It’s got a sort of Led Zeppelin flair to it that piqued the interest of listeners in the band’s native Canada. Geddy Lee’s vocals are on another level.

“Closer To The Heart” by Rush was a modest hit on the Hot 100, reaching No. 69 (live version) and No. 76 (album version). The song was a smash in Canada, though, peaking at No. 13.

“Cat Scratch Fever” by Ted Nugent from ‘Cat Scratch Fever’

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This entry on our list of hard rock songs from 1977 that baby boomers loved was the title track of his album of the same name. And it became a go-to rock radio staple for years. That riff is iconic, and even non-fans would be able to identify it as a Nugent track, even if they can’t think of the song title.

“Cat Scratch Fever” by Ted Nugent was a No. 30 hit on the Hot 100 chart back in 1977.

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